Bournemouth skipper Lloyd Kelly has been linked with a summer move to Newcastle United.

Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is keen on a reunion with Kelly, 23, who has been a standout player in the Championship this season.

He’s featured 25 times for Scott Parker’s side who currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Kelly for several weeks now, but what’s the latest on that front?

The Magpies were first linked with Kelly at the back end of lat year, soon after Howe arrived at the club.

Bournemouth were adamant that they wouldn’t part ways with Kelly in last month’s transfer window, with BBC reporter Kris Temple revealing that the Cherries would’ve demanded ‘silly money’ for Kelly.

Since, reports have kept Newcastle United’s interest in Kelly alive, with the club said to be ‘really keen’ on the defender.

At the start of this month, Football Insider reported that Newcastle were ‘laying the groundwork’ in preparation for a summer move for Kelly, with separate reports in national press (via tbrfootball) confirming that the Magpies were contemplating a summer move.

The latest bit of news linking Kelly to Newcastle came from Pete O’Rourke last week, who told GiveMeSport that Newcastle are set to revisit their interest in Kelly this summer and that a move for the Cherries defender would be made easier should they miss out on promotion this season.

For Kelly then, he looks as though he’ll be playing Premier League football next season no matter how his Bournemouth side finish the campaign.

He’s a fine player and has all the attributes of a modern day centre-back, though his focus right now will be on helping the Cherries secure promotion.