Sunderland have taken Stockport County defender Scott Holding on trial, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland played the youngster in their Under-23s game against West Bromwich Albion last night.

Holding, 18, played the full 90 minutes as the Black Cats narrowly lost 1-0 to the Baggies.

The Sunderland Echo says Chester Le Street winger Michaeal Spellman and Leatherhead defender Ugonna Emenike also played for the North East club.

Holding’s story so far

Holding was on the books of the academy at Manchester United before switching to fellow North West club Stockport.

He has since risen up through the ranks of the Hatters and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past couple of years.

The defender is the captain of their academy side under former Morecambe and Bury midfielder Damien Allen. He also had a loan spell away in non-league at Ashton United late last year to get some experience under his belt.

Stockport handed him his first professional contract earlier this season and he made his first-team debut for Dave Challinor’s side in an FA Trophy clash against against Larkhall Athletic last month.

County lost defender Festus Arthur to Hull City in 2020 and now risk losing Holding to Sunderland.

Sunderland’s situation

They are looking to gain promotion to the Championship this term under new boss Alex Neil but are winless in their last five league games.

The Black Cats are back in action this evening at home to Burton Albion after their development squad were beaten last night.