Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has said he will be “amazed” if loan ace Brooke Norton-Cuffy doesn’t play Premier League football in the future.

18-year-old full-back Norton-Cuffy linked up with Lincoln City in the January transfer window, making the move in a bid to pick up senior experience away from parent club Arsenal.

After making four substitute appearances for the Imps, Norton-Cuffy has started the last two games, making a good impression on the right-hand side of Appleton’s defence.

Now, ahead of their midweek clash with Bolton Wanderers, Lincoln City boss Appleton has moved to heap praise on the loaned-in talent.

As quoted by Vital Lincoln City, Appleton predicted that many clubs will be taking a keen interest in Norton-Cuffy in the final months of the season, backing the Arsenal youngster to play Premier League football in the future.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’ve got a right back that we’ve brought in from Arsenal who’s not bad also.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of people who are going to be interested in Brooke between now and the end of the season.

“He’s a player that personally – and I don’t like singling out too many people, but I’ll be amazed if he doesn’t play in the Premier League”.

Valuable experience

At only 18, playing regular football and League One level will be doing the world of good for Norton-Cuffy’s development.

This is the first taste of first-team football the young defender has had in his career so far, with the rest of his appearances to date coming in Arsenal and England’s youth set-ups.

Norton-Cuffy has all the attributes to take his talents to higher levels too, boasting physicality beyond his years and bags of energy and pace. He provides threat going forward but has also shown his defensive abilities and versatility, featuring on the left-hand side as well as in his favoured role on the right.