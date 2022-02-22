Fulham host Peterborough United at Craven Cottage on Wednesday evening, where they will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing 2-1 to Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

That loss was only the Cottagers’ fifth loss all season and their first since mid-December.

Peterborough United will arrive in the capital managerless and reeling from a late loss to fellow relegation contenders Derby County. That reverse saw Darren Ferguson leave the Cambridgeshire club.

A victory for Marco Silva’s side would see them consolidate their position at the top of the Championship table. It is a table that they lead by six points over nearest rivals Bournemouth and a chasing pack.

Three points from a win would be priceless for a Posh outfit already staring down the barrel of the relegation gun. They sit 23rd in the table and are currently two wins from safety.

However, Sky Sports presenter and match commentator David Prutton does not think that will be what happens. He sees Fulham getting back on track with an easy 3-0 win in his weekly predictions column.

Prutton says, “Fulham had a little bit of a reality check against Huddersfield on Saturday, losing just their fifth game all season and their first since mid-December.”

He adds, “But it might just work to keep them on their toes and show them the job isn’t quite done yet.”

The Sky Sports pundit concludes by adding, “Peterborough and Darren Ferguson parted ways over the weekend. He felt it was the right time to go, but whoever replaces him faces a huge task in trying to keep them up.

“This is the toughest possible assignment for his replacement, and it will likely be a home win.”

Some team news…

Fulham are firing on all cylinders and will have a full attacking array on display fronted by 31-goal Serb striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. Silva is hopeful that Brazilian Rodrigo Muniz might be available for the game.

Peterborough United will arrive without on-loan left-back Hayden Coulson who received a red card against Derby County on Saturday.