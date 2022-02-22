Bradford City are managerless following the sacking of Derek Adams last week.

Adams lasted less than a year at Bradford City. The Scot won just nine of his 37 games in charge but left the club in a mid-table position in League Two, and his dismissal would split opinions among Bantams fans.

Since, several names have been linked with the club, but what’s the latest on Bradford City’s managerial hunt?

An early contender for the job was Steve Evans. The former Gillingham boss is seemingly still in contention to take over after being outed as an early front-runner and he was supposedly in attendance at Bradford’s weekend defeat v Oldham Athletic.

Another early contender for the job was Grant McCann. He was sacked by Hull City earlier in the year and became the bookies’ favourite for the Bradford City job, but after Peterborough United’s sacking of Darren Ferguson, McCann is now being linked with a return to Posh.

Elsewhere, other names linked to the Bradford job include Lee Johnson and Robbie Fowler.

Johnson was sacked by Sunderland shortly before Bradford sacked Adams and so it was an obvious link to make, though nothing has been mentioned since.

Fowler meanwhile is reported to have applied for the Bantams job – the former Liverpool striker is yet to manage in England but has had spells managing in Thailand, Australia and India.

Lastly, veteran names like Tony Pulis and Neil Warnock have been loosely mentioned, but again, they seem like obvious links for bookies to make.

Bradford’s managerial search though might have hit a hurdle after it was revealed in national media that CEO Ryan Sparks’ mobile number was leaked online, and that he’s since received a barrage of abusive messages.

Mark Trueman remains in caretaker charge and sees his side welcome Yorkshire rivals Harrogate tonight.