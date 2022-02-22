Derby County host Millwall at Pride Park tonight, and the Rams will be looking to build on their 1-0 win over relegation rivals Peterborough United at the weekend.

Millwall saw their weekend game fall foul of Storm Eunice but they will arrive on the back of a 2-0 win over London rivals QPR.

The reverse of this fixture in early November last year saw the honours shared with a 1-1 draw at The New Den. That day, Scott Malone’s goal quickly cancelled out Festy Ebosele’s opener for the Rams.

A victory tonight would see Wayne Rooney’s side keep alive their hopes of escaping the relegation mire. They currently sit 22nd in the Championship table and are two wins from safety.

However, Sky Sports presenter and match commentator David Prutton does not think that will be what happens. He sees a result similar to November’s reverse fixture in his weekly predictions column.

Speaking there, Prutton says:

“What a big win that was for Derby on Saturday. Beating a relegation rival to move up another place in the table.

“The only bad thing for Wayne Rooney’s side was that Reading won as well.

“Millwall saw their game called off late at Blackburn, which would have been frustrating as they were starting to build some momentum again.

“Still, I’d expect them to at least get a draw at Pride Park.”

Prutton sees both sides sharing the points in Derby, a match that he predicts will end in a 1-1 draw.

Derby will have to make do without nine-goal leading scorer Tom Lawrence who will be serving a suspension after his red card in the Peterborough win. The Rams are boosted with a return for Richard Stearman.

Millwall will be missing on-loan striker Benik Afobe who limped out late in their 2-1 win against Cardiff. Gary Rowett is expecting a two-week turnaround there.

Derby County go into the game in 22nd place of the table and five points behind Reading in 22nd, with Millwall sitting in 14th and seven points outside the top-six.

Tonight’s game at Pride Park kicks off at 7:45pm.