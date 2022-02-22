QPR pair Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace will undergo fitness tests ahead of the midweek clash with Blackpool after both missed the draw with Hull City at the weekend.

The R’s will be determined to make a return to winning ways against Blackpool on Wednesday night.

Mark Warburton’s side are four Championship games without a win, drawing 1-1 with an out-of-form Hull City side to dent their fading hopes of achieving an automatic promotion spot this season.

For the clash with Shota Arveladze’s side, key striker Dykes and veteran left-back Wallace were both absent.

Both players had played a part in every Championship game since December 5th before the draw with Hull City and now, an update has emerged on the fitness of both Dykes and Wallace.

As reported by West London Sport, the pair will both undergo fitness tests to determine whether or not they can feature for QPR in their midweek clash with Blackpool on Wednesday night.

In their absence…

With Wallace out and Sam McCallum still not fully fit after a long-term lay-off, Chris Willock filled in as a left-back against the Tigers.

Charlie Austin operated as a sole striker, with Ilias Chair often the closest to him throughout the game.

Regardless of whether or not Dykes and Wallace are deemed fit to return on Wednesday night, QPR must make a return to winning ways. Their recent form has turned excitement into nerves among some supporters, with the club sitting in 4th place, four points away from 7th placed Middlesbrough as the chasing pack begins to make up ground.