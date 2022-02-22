Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer was in attendance as Andre Wisdom played 45 minutes for the Blues’ U23s side against Southampton on Monday.

Former Liverpool and Derby County defender Wisdom has been without a club since last summer when his contract at Pride Park came to an end.

However, he has recently been on trial with Birmingham City as Bowyer looks at a free agent addition to bolster his limited options at the heart of defence.

On Monday night, Wisdom made a return to competitive action, starting for Birmingham City’s U23s side in a Premier League 2 game against Southampton B. The 28-year-old played out the first half for Steve Spooner’s side before making way for Rico Browne at the start of the second half.

The young Blues went on to secure a 3-2 win after going two goals behind to secure an impressive victory.

In the club’s match report, it was confirmed that first-team boss Bowyer was in attendance of the game, likely to cast an eye over Wisdom and to watch any new upcoming talents in the Birmingham City youth ranks.

Bidding to earn a deal

After a spell out of the game, Wisdom will be keen to get back amongst Championship football with Birmingham City.

The defender has shown he is capable of playing in the second-tier and he has experience of playing at a higher level, so bringing him in as cover at centre-back could be a shrewd move for the Blues.

Wisdom has played 131 Championship games in his career, mainly operating at right-back or centre-back.