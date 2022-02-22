Middlesbrough host West Brom at the Riverside this evening, with both sides looking to keep pace with the division’s top six.

Middlesbrough lost to Bristol City last time out and will be hoping to bounce back with a victory over West Brom.

The away side come into the game in poor form having not won in five games, losing four and drawing the other.

The reverse fixture was Neil Warnock’s last game in charge of the Teessiders before being replaced by Chris Wilder, with the clash at the Hawthorns ending in a 1-1 draw.

A victory for Boro tonight will take them back into the play-off places above Sheffield United, who face Blackburn tomorrow night.

West Brom can go level on points with tonight’s opponents if they triumph at the Riverside.

However, Sky Sports presenter and pundit David Prutton doesn’t think this will be the case, and backs Middlesbrough to come away with all three points in his weekly predictions column.

‘That was a setback for Middlesbrough on Saturday as they fell to defeat at Bristol City,’ writes Prutton.

‘They are still in the mix for the play-offs, but it was a chance to start looking further up the table that was missed – with Bournemouth and Blackburn not playing.

‘West Brom’s season is collapsing and Steve Bruce has so far proved unable to stem the tide.

‘Games come at you so quickly in this league, and just a point and no goals from three games has been a disappointing start. I think they might score at the Riverside, but I can’t see them getting much else.’

Prutton has issued a damning assessment of the Baggies’ season under Bruce so far, and has backed a fifth loss in six games. He predicts Boro to win 3-1 at the Riverside this evening.

Middlesbrough will have to do it without the help of their top scorer though. Matt Crooks is set to serve a one-match suspension having picked up his 10th yellow card of the campaign at Bristol City last time out.

Contrastingly, West Brom have received positive news, with Dara O’Shea in line to start after a recent injury layoff.