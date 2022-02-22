QPR’s left-sided loan ace Sam McCallum is poised to play a full 90 minutes for the club’s B team as he closes in on a long-awaited return to first-team action.

McCallum enjoyed a strong start to life on loan with QPR, scoring two goals in eight Championship appearances and successfully nailing down a starting spot on Mark Warburton’s left-hand side.

However, a hamstring injury struck him down in October and the Norwich City loanee has remained sidelined since.

Since then, McCallum has been working his way back to full fitness and has recently stepped up his recovery with some appearances for QPR’s U23s team.

Now, West London Sport has reported that McCallum is set to play the full 90 minutes for the club’s B team on Monday night in his next step back to the first-team. He will be bidding to play all 90 minutes as he looks at the possibility of returning to Warburton’s side against Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

The battle for a starting spot

Lee Wallace is the only other natural option on the left-hand side, so he has had a run back in the side in McCallum’s absence.

However, the Scot has had his own injury issues to contend with at times this season and is currently out through a groin injury, meaning the likes of Moses Odubajo and Chris Willock have had to fill in on the left.

However, with McCallum nearing a return, Warburton will be able to move Willock back into his natural role further forward.