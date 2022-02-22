West Ham are tracking Stoke City’s Harry Souttar, claims ExWHUemployee.

Souttar, 23, started the season in fine form for Stoke City. The Australian international was attracting the interest of several Premier League clubs with his performances before picking up a season-ending injury.

Whilst on international duty, Souttar sustained a knee injury which has since ruled him out for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

It was a devastating blow for him and for Stoke City, but ExWHUemployee has now revealed that West Ham are looking at the Stoke City man ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Hammers insider revealed on the West Ham Way podcast (via westhamzone) that Souttar is one of a number of players the club are looking at, with David Moyes’ side gaining a reputation for signing Championship players.

They’ve previously raided the second tier for Jarrod Bowen and more recently have been linked with Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, with Forest centre-back Joe Worrall having been linked with a move for a while.

Impressive Souttar…

West Ham’s links to Souttar, despite his injury status, just goes to show how impressive he was at the start of the season.

He’s a towering defender standing at 6ft 6in but he also has a lot of athleticism and ball-playing ability too, making him an ideal player for the Premier League.

For Stoke though, they won’t want to hear these rumours surfacing ahead of summer. Should Souttar have been playing all season then his transfer value would no doubt have been bolstered, but because he’s been sidelined West Ham might think they can get him for a bit less.

Either way, Souttar looks like a Premier League player in the making, and he could yet become that player with West Ham.