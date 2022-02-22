Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said Jed Wallace’s main frustration throughout January was not being able to play through injury.

Over the course of the January transfer window, Wallace was heavily linked with a move away from The Den.

Nottingham Forest and Besiktas were among those said to be keen on the Millwall ace, who sees his contract with the Championship club expire at the end of the season.

However, Millwall boss Rowett has now said Wallace’s main frustrations throughout the month weren’t as a result of the transfer speculation.

As quoted by News at Den, the Lions boss stated that the 27-year-old was frustrated that he couldn’t play due to a quad injury, insisting that Wallace is the type of player who just wants to be out on the pitch as much as possible.

Here’s what he had to say on the winger:

“Jed’s the type of player that he wants to be out playing football.

“Part of his frustration, I don’t think it was necessarily the January situation, it was that he wanted to play.

“When you’re out injured and there’s loads of speculation that’s not particularly a great place for a player to be in. You want to be playing football and showing it on the pitch.”

Looking ahead to the summer…

Even with the January transfer window been and gone, question marks still surround Wallace’s future at The Den.

Amid interest from elsewhere and with a deal yet to be penned, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see if the former Portsmouth and Wolves ace’s time with Millwall comes to an end in the summer. He will leave a big gap to fill in Rowett’s side, but the Lions will be determined to replace Wallace if he does move on.

Wallace will likely have a range of options to pick from given the performances he has put in at Championship level, but there is still a task to do with Millwall.

Rowett’s men aren’t out of the play-off fight yet, sitting in seven points away from the top-six in 14th place.