Nottingham Forest face Preston North End in the Championship tonight.

Nottingham Forest make the trip across to Deepdale later this evening, to face a resurgent Preston North End side.

Ryan Lowe’s arrival at the club has thrust Preston back up the Championship table and into play-off contention, after a run of just one defeat in seven.

Steve Cooper’s Forest meanwhile sit in 9th place of the table. A win tonight could see them move into the top-six depending on other results.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest have no news injury concerns since their last outing v Bournemouth was postponed.

Lewis Grabban (ankle) faces a period of time on the sidelines but could return as early as next month.

Joe Lolley hasn’t featured since November with a recurring knee injury and doesn’t look likely to feature tonight, though Alex Mighten made his return v Stoke City earlier in the month following a knee ligament injury.

Brice Samba is suspended for tonight’s game.

Predicted XI

Horvath (GK)

Lowe

McKenna

Cook

Worrall

Spence

Colback

Garner

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Davis

With Samba suspended, expect Ethan Horvath to come into the starting side.

Elsewhere, Cooper seemingly knows his best XI and so we can expect to see an unchanged side form the one that drew at home to Stoke City last time out.

Ryan Yates is an option and could well come into starting contention after scoring from the bench v Stoke, though James Garner and Jack Colback seem preferred in the middle.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Arena.