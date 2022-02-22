Journalist Dean Jones has poured cold water on Celtic’s pursuit of Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo, suggesting that the Scottish club would struggle to afford the transfer.

Semenyo, 22, has recently been linked with a move to Celtic. The Scottish club’s senior scout Craig Strachan supposedly watched Semenyo in action for Bristol City earlier in the year, with other reports suggesting that a £15million package would be required to sign Semenyo.

Separate reports have previously hinted that Bristol City value Semenyo closer to £20million after Nottingham Forest made a last-gasp effort to sign the Englishman in last month’s transfer window.

And speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has now suggested that he doesn’t think a move to Celtic will happen, simply saying:

“I don’t know if they could afford him, to be honest.”

Semenyo has been in fine form this year. He’s scored five goals since the turn of the year, having netted six goals and assisted eight in his 19 Championship outings this season.

His side currently sit in 16th place of the Championship table after an impressive win over MIddlesbrough last time out.

What next for Semenyo?

Semenyo is contracted at Ashton Gate until 2023 with the Robins holding the option of an extra year.

For Nigel Pearson and his side, the ball is definitely in their court, and so they don’t have to entertain any offers for Semenyo in the summer transfer window.

But they’ll surely be keen to avoid a contract stand-off situation later down the line. Should any offers come in for Semenyo in the summer and they reach that supposed £20million valuation, then selling up wouldn’t be the worst idea.