Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk wants permanent Blackpool move in the summer
Blackpool’s Charlie Kirk says he was ‘buzzing’ to seal his temporary exit from Charlton Athletic last month, and that he wants to make the move permanent in the summer.
Kirk, 24, signed for Charlton Athletic from Crewe Alexandra last summer. But the midfielder would only manage eight league appearances for the Addicks before sealing his loan move away from the club last month.
He failed to make an impression at The Valley. But Blackpool boss Neil Critchley saw something in Kirk and decided to bring him to Bloomfield Road on loan last month.
Since, Kirk has featured twice in the Championship, starting the last game v Cardiff City and claiming an assist in the 1-1 draw.
And speaking to Blackpool Gazette, Kirk has revealed that he’d like to make his stay at Blackpool permanent in the summer, saying:
“I was buzzing to get the move. It’s not often you see a player who isn’t playing that much in League One get a move to the Championship, so I was very grateful to the gaffer (Neil Critchley) and his backroom staff for bringing me here.
“Now I just want to play as often as I can and then hopefully I can make a permanent move here, but that’s obviously out of my hands.”
A tough stint at The Valley…
Charlton Athletic have endured a mixed season in League One so far. The club looked relegation-bound under Nigel Adkins earlier in the campaign but Johnnie Jackson has since come in and steadied the ship.
The former Addicks midfielder has now overseen three-straight defeats though, slumping his side down into 16th place of the table following a 4-0 humbling at home to Oxford United last time out.
For Kirk and possibly a few others, the summer transfer window could present a good chance to move on and look for a new challenge.
And the club may well look to mvoe on a few players themselves, and recoup some cash to reinvest back into the side.
Up next for Charlton Athletic is a home game v MK Dons in League One tonight.