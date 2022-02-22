Blackpool’s Charlie Kirk says he was ‘buzzing’ to seal his temporary exit from Charlton Athletic last month, and that he wants to make the move permanent in the summer.

Kirk, 24, signed for Charlton Athletic from Crewe Alexandra last summer. But the midfielder would only manage eight league appearances for the Addicks before sealing his loan move away from the club last month.

He failed to make an impression at The Valley. But Blackpool boss Neil Critchley saw something in Kirk and decided to bring him to Bloomfield Road on loan last month.

Since, Kirk has featured twice in the Championship, starting the last game v Cardiff City and claiming an assist in the 1-1 draw.

And speaking to Blackpool Gazette, Kirk has revealed that he’d like to make his stay at Blackpool permanent in the summer, saying:

“I was buzzing to get the move. It’s not often you see a player who isn’t playing that much in League One get a move to the Championship, so I was very grateful to the gaffer (Neil Critchley) and his backroom staff for bringing me here.