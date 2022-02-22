Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has had his say on West Brom manager Steve Bruce ahead of the game at the Riverside Stadium tonight.

West Brom face Middlesbrough in the Championship later this evening.

Boro sit in 7th place of the table ahead of kick off and West Brom in 11th following a run of five games without a win, and five games without a goal.

Bruce has been the helm for the past three games now. He replaced Valerien Ismael earlier in the month, though he wasn’t every Baggies fan’s first-choice to come in.

Nevertheless, Bruce arrives on an 18-month contract and he’ll look to claim his first win as manager when he heads to Middlesbrough tonight.

And speaking to Gazette Live ahead of tonight, Wilder had this to say on Bruce and his West Brom side:

“We expect a tough game. Look at the group they’ve got.

“Steve is trying to change the style back to what it was when Slav [Bilic] was manager and then Sam [Allardyce] after him. More playing and more using the talented, technical players they have.

“If you look around their group – they’ve got arguably the best goalkeeper in the division, they’ve got talented players all over the pitch, the majority of whom were playing in the Premier League last season.

“So this is still a tough game, regardless of current form.”

West Brom lost 2-0 away at Luton Town in their last outing, following on from a goalless draw v Blackburn Rovers and trips to both Sheffield United and Millwall.

It’s certainly been a tough run of games for West Brom and it’s seemingly thrown them out of promotion contention altogether.

They find themselves in 11th place of the table, three points behind Boro in 7th and 12 points outside the top two.

“I think if you look deeper and in context of the games they’ve played, they’ve had some tough games,” Wilder continued.

“Steve, being the winner that he is, he’ll want to come back up north and get his stint at West Brom off and running with a first win.

“I’m sure neither Steve nor any of his players are looking and thinking their season is over when there is still so many points to play for.”

Can West Brom take anything from tonight’s game?

Avoiding defeat v Middlesbrough tonight would no doubt be seen as a positive for West Brom. They’re on a terrible run of form right now and Bruce’s players must be low on confidence.

But a positive performance and hopefully a goal or two could instil some confidence back into the side ahead of the business end of the season.

West Brom aren’t completely out of top-six contention, but if they’re to make something of their season then they need to start putting in some more positive performances.