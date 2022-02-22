Sunderland welcome Burton Albion in League One this evening.

Sunderland will look to end a run of five games without a win when they host Burton Albion later tonight.

The Black Cats have dropped out of the top-six and into 7th, with their last outing being a 2-1 loss at home to high-flyers MK Dons.

Alex Neil has overseen a draw and a defeat so far, and the visit of a plucky Burton Albion side tonight will be another huge test for Sunderland.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland still have several injury concerns to manage at the moment.

Both Luke O’Nien (shoulder) and Aiden McGeady (medial injury) remain sidelined and potentially several weeks away from a return, whilst Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) has returned to parent club Everton to step up his return to fitness.

Niall Huggins (back) remains sidelined and also a few weeks away from a return.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Winchester

Wright

Doyle

Cirkin

Matete

Evans

Neil

Clarke

Stewart

Pritchard

Despite having a relatively large squad, Sunderland don’t have that many players they can bring into the starting side to improve it.

In attack, Jack Clarke coming in for Leon Dajaku could be a sensible move from Neil, with Dajaku having proved inconsistent of late.

Elsewhere, expect an unchanged side from the one that lost at home to MK Dons.

Neil certainly has the backing of fans, and the know-how to get points on the board. But it comes down to the players and whether or not they have the fight in them to resurrect their promotion bid.

Tonight’s game at the Stadium of Light kicks off at 7:45pm.