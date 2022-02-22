West Brom travel to Middlesbrough in the Championship tonight.

Steve Bruce will once again go in search of his first win as West Brom manager tonight. The former Newcastle United boss faces a return up north to face a Middlesbrough side looking to break into the top-six after a resurgent run of form under Chris Wilder.

For the Baggies, it’s another difficult venture. They’ve dropped down to 11th after a run of four games without a win, and they’ve not scored in any of those four either.

West Brom team news

On a positive note for West Brom, Express and Star report that Dara O’Shea is in line to start tonight’s game.

Elsewhere, Jake Livermore will serve the third of a four-game suspension but Kenneth Zohore could feature after he was expected to make the squad against Luton Town, but didn’t in the end.

Matt Phillips remains a doubt with a foot injury, with Kean Bryan (ACL) and Daryl Dike (hamstring) sidelined.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Townsend

Clarke

Bartley

O’Shea

Furlong

Mowatt

Molumby

Robinson

Grant

Carroll

With O’Shea set to be available, expect Semi Ajayi to make way for him and Bruce to continue with the back-five formation he used against Luton Town.

West Brom will need to have some steel to get through tonight’s game, and they’ll need a bit more firepower up top too.

Adam Reach is yet to really make an impact in his newfound attacking role under Bruce and so Callum Robinson could be brought in for him, with Andy Carroll leading the line.

It’ll be a really impressive outcome if the Baggies come away from tonight’s game with anything, but it seems like another defeat is in the offing.