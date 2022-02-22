Former striker and now pundit Noel Whelan has said that he would ‘much rather’ play for Liverpool than Manchester United when discussing Fabio Carvalho’s future.

Carvalho, 19, has recently been linked with a surprise move to Manchester United.

The Fulham sensation has had a standout season in the Championship scoring seven goals and assisting five in 21 league outings, with Liverpool having come close to signing him last month.

The Reds were poised to sign Carvalho for a cut-price on deadline day. But the move fell through owing to failings in paperwork and Carvalho remains at Craven Cottage.

It still seems inevitable that he’ll move to Anfield in the summer. But recent reports have suggested that Manchester United will try and hijack Liverpool’s pursuit of Carvalho.

And speaking to Football Insider, Whelan had this to say on Carvalho’s current situation:

“That would be very cheeky from Man United. But if I was Carvalho, I’d much rather play for Liverpool than Man United – that’s just how it is.

“There are a lot of deep-rooted problems at Man United which need to be resolved, and that starts at the top.

“When you look at how Liverpool are run as a club, everything’s in place and it’s a very tight ship – which is a much more healthy atmosphere to be playing your football in.

“Liverpool have come in and shown interest in the player, he was close to joining. I’d be very surprised if he were to turn his nose up at joining them in favour of a move to Man United.“

A Liverpool-type player…

Throughout this season, Carvalho has had the look of a Liverpool player about him. He creates and scores goals, he can play in a variety of attacking positions and he can operate well in an attacking team at Fulham.

Liverpool looks to be the ideal place for Carvalho to go and fulfil his potential. Manchester United’s links are late and seem somewhat desperate, and Whelan is right about the current problems at Old Trafford and how Liverpool would be a much better fit.

But money talks and United still have a lot of that, so for Carvalho, his future is not yet decided.

His Fulham side are next in action against Peterborough United on Wednesday evening.