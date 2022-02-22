Middlesbrough welcome West Brom in the Championship this evening.

Middlesbrough will look to reclaim a spot in the top-six when they welcome an out of favour West Brom side to the Riverside Stadium tonight.

Chris Wilder’s side currently sit in 7th place of the table, one point behind Sheffield United in 6th.

West Brom meanwhile have dropped down into 11th after a run of four games without a win – the Baggies haven’t scored in any of those four fixtures and are yet to claim a win under Steve Bruce.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members predict the outcome of tonight’s game…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“Unfortunately for West Brom, they face a Middlesbrough side who’ve emerged as really strong promotion contenders in recent weeks, and who will also be looking to avenge an unexpected defeat v Bristol City last time out.

“Wilder has been here and done it all before. He knows what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship so expected a well-organised and drilled performance from his side tonight.

“And West Brom look devoid of any kind of confidence, so I’m predicting a routine home win.”

Score prediction; Middlesbrough 2-0 West Brom

Harvey Thompson @harveyt72686526

“With both of these teams dreaming of possible promotion at the start of the season, Boro could yet go on to achieve that, whereas The Baggies would’ve be hoping to be a bit further up the table at this point in the season.

“But with new boss Steve Bruce at the helm, West Brom are still waiting for a first win under him after losing 2-0 against Luton Town at the weekend.

“Despite Middlesbrough losing to Bristol City on Saturday, I’m predicting a close 2-1 win for Chris Wilder’s men tonight.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 West Brom

Adam Lawler @adam_j_lawler

“Both Middlesbrough and West Brom have had a change in management since their reverse fixture at The Hawthorns in November, which finished 1-1 and also finished with Neil Warnock being replaced by Chris Wilder.

“Wilder has since come good, as expected, and has steadied the ship with Middlesbrough now 7th in the league. This is in stark contrast to Bruce’s return to management with the Baggies yet to register a single goal registered.

“West Brom have already fallen from the play-off places and this fixture should add to their detriment, with a confident Boro team and the tactical nous of Chris Wilder surely to beat this limp West Brom side, and by some margin.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 3-0 West Brom