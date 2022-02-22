Blackburn Rovers chief executive Steve Waggott has revealed that himself and Tony Mowbray are due to meet with the club’s owners in the summer, and discuss both of their futures at the club.

Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table after their opening 32 league fixtures.

It’s been a memorable season so far for Rovers and it could yet become even more so. The club finds themselves just four points outside the top two places and with plenty of games yet to play, with Mowbray eyeing up a second promotion in five years at the club.

Mowbray though sees his Blackburn Rovers contract expire in the summer. Lancashire Telegraph write that Mowbray is ‘relaxed’ about his future, but that he and Waggott will travel to India in the summer to meet with the Venky’s and discuss the next steps.

As quoted by Lancashire Telegraph, Waggott said:

“We haven’t been able to get to India for two years because of Covid but we’ll be going pretty soon after the end of the season, at an appropriate time, and there will be discussions about a whole raft of things to do with the future direction of the club.

“That will involve Tony, there will be discussions about myself and the general direction of the club and how it’s been run over my tenure.

“We’re both relaxed, at a stage of our careers where we can be relaxed as you can be in football, but it is what it is.

“We have to make sure we’re focused and the only thing in our minds is giving ourselves the best chance of getting into the Premier League. Tony is the same.”

An easy decision?

Mowbray has certainly had his critics during his time at Ewood Park. This season though, nobody can doubt the fine job that he’s done and should he earn promotion with Rovers, it’ll make for one of the EFL’s most impressive achievements.

There’s still plenty of games left to play though and Blackburn Rovers could yet tumble out of the top-six.

It’d be a disappointing end to the season and it could yet cast doubt over Mowbray’s future at the club, though as it stands it would be very surprising if Mowbray isn’t at Ewood Park next season.

Up next for his side is a trip to Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.