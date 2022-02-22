West Ham are reportedly ‘keeping tabs’ on Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

Johnson, 20, has been one of the EFL’s standout players so far this season. The Welshman has taken to the Championship with ease following an impressive loan spell with Lincoln City in League One last season, having scored nine goals and assisted six in the second tier.

Under Steve Cooper, the attacker has taken his game to the next level and has got progressively better throughout the campaign, scoring in each of his last three appearances for the Reds now.

He’s had plenty of Premier League suitors too. Brentford have been most closely linked and reportedly had a bid of £18million rejected last month, with Crystal Palace having recently been linked too.

Now though, David Moyes’ West Ham are being linked with a move for the Forest favourite. Speaking on the West Ham Way Podcast, ExWHUemployee (via westhamzone) has revealed that the Hammers are paying close attention to Johnson’s situation at the City Ground:

“Other players that we are keeping tabs on are potential summer offers. One of them is Brennan Johnson. He plays for Nottingham Forest. I think he’s a winger, very highly rated and very impressive. There are a number of clubs looking at him.”

Bye bye Brennan?

With so many Premier League teams having been linked with Johnson now, it seems like a summer move could be inevitable.

Forest though could yet make the step up into the top flight this season. They currently sit in 9th place of the Championship table and keeping hold of Johnson would become a lot easier if they themselves were a Premier League outfit.

With a year left on his current deal too, the upcoming summer transfer window could be a really nervy one for Forest. For Johnson though, he seems to have the footballing world at his feet right now.