Many Sunderland fans may feel disgruntled when they hear the name Byran Oviedo, given his involvement in the club’s double relegation nearly five years ago, although some may be unaware of his career path since leaving the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have found life in League One much trickier than it was originally thought they would, with the club still looking for promotion at the fourth time of asking. The club has been through several managers and squad overhauls, and are now without any of the squad that came down from the second tier.

Oviedo had been at Sunderland since Premier League level, but had also experienced much top flight football before making his move to Wearside.

The Costa Rican began his professional career at his hometown club Deportivo Saprissa, before signing for Danish club Copenhagen in 2010. He spent four seasons at the Scandanavian club, where he made 44 appearances and scored two goals in the process.

He first moved to England in 2012 after signing for Premier League side Everton for an undisclosed fee. Despite spending four-and-a-half seasons on Merseyside, Oviedo was mainly utilised as a squad player, and failed to guarantee himself a regular starting position due to lack of form and injuries. In 68 total appearances for the Toffees, the Costa Rican international scored two goals and registered eight assists.

His move to Sunderland was originally met with promise, and he looked to be a key asset that could help with their relegation dogfight. After debutising in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, it looked as though the left-back could help sturdy up their shaky defence.

However that form did not continue. The Black Cats fell victim to relegation, which eventually turned out to be the start of the darkest period in Sunderland history. Oviedo was one team member who stuck around for the Championship, especially given the fact he had just signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

The defender’s Championship experience on Wearside proved to be not too dissimilar to his Premier League experience. He made 36 appearances for Sunderland that season, as they were relegated on the penultimate matchday under the management of Chris Coleman. Despite more injury issues and concerns, Oviedo again stuck around for a season in League One, a decision which angered sections of the fanbase given his wages.

The Black Cats again failed to meet their main aim of promotion, and the Costa Rican finally left the Stadium of Light to return to Copenhagen. Nowadays, Oviedo still plays in the Danish capital, where he has returned to experiencing European tournament football. So far this campaign, the 32-year-old has struggled with cartilage injuries, but will certainly be enjoying his current situation over his Black Cats experience.

Given their leaky defence so far this season, it would interesting to see how many Sunderland fans would take Oviedo back at the club.