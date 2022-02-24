Many West Brom fans will recall the name Allan Nyom from his Premier League playing days with the club, but few may know of his career path since leaving the Hawthorns.

The Cameroonian first came to the top flight with a wealth of experience playing in the European leagues. He began his career with French side Nancy, who at the time were an amateur footballing side. He also appeared for AC Arles-Avignon in the Championnat National.

After a successful beginning to his career, Nyom made the permanent move over to Italy, joining Seria A side Udinese. He was immediately loaned out to Granada CF in Spain as part of a partnership between the two clubs.

In a bizarre set of circumstances, the defender spent the next six years in Granada, racking up 220 appearances in Spain despite never being permanently employed. He helped the Andalusia side achieve back-to-back promotions from the Seguna División B to La Liga, where he acted as a persistent mainstay in their back line.

In 2014, the Cameroonian also represented his home nation at the World Cup, where he was part of a team that took on Mexico, Croatia and Brazil (registering an assist against the latter).

His first move to England came a year later, when he joined Premier League newcomers Watford on a four-year deal. He went on to perform admirably for the Hornets, making 36 appearances across all competitions on a consistent basis.

His Premier League career was set to continue, and he made his move to the Baggies just a year after entering Vicarage Road. Although it took the right-back a while to establish himself in the starting lineup, he eventually remerged as a Premier League quality defender.

In his two years in the West Midlands, he made 67 appearances while registering three assists and keeping 13 clean sheets along the way. He was unfortunately part of a Baggies side that was eventually relegated in 2018, however, and made a move back to Spain for Leganés soon afterwards.

It seems Spanish football witholds a style most suited to the now 33-year-old, and he still performs there to this day. Since leaving West Brom, Nyom has played 87 times across two leagues for both Getafe and Los Pepineros. He’s currently at the latter, who sit in the bottom half of the Segunda División. Baggies fans may be wondering if their current right-back situation would be improved by their former player, as they look to turn their terrible run of form around.