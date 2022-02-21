Nottingham Forest travel to Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side could move into the play-off places with a win over Preston North End tomorrow.

The Reds have lost just one of their last six in the league but face a rejuvenated Preston side who sit in 12th place of the Championship table.

Ryan Lowe’s arrival at the club has instilled some confidence back into the players and Preston have only lost once in seven league fixtures.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members predict how tomorrow night’s game will pan out…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“Preston have steadily crept up the Championship table in recent weeks. They’re only two points behind Forest and so the Lilywhites could leapfrog Forest with a win at Deepdale, but given Forest’s current form it’ll be really difficult.

“Brennan Johnson has scored in each of his last three now and so he’ll cause Preston problems, and after Forest saw their last game v Bournemouth cancelled, they’ll go into this one a little fresh than their opponents.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Nottingham Forest

Ollie Chesters @olliech18

“Nottingham Forest come into this game with some brilliant form and look to further solidify their place in the play-off race, but the only problem they might occur is their keeper Brice Samba being suspended after being sent off against Stoke.

“Preston didn’t have the best game on Saturday, losing to relegation contenders Reading, but a win for Lowe’s side could really push them back into the race for the play-offs.

“I don’t think Preston will quite have enough in them though, as i’ll be predicting a close game but an away win for Forest.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Adam Lawler @adam_j_lawler

“Forest enter the fight in form, pulling off shock FA cup victories against Premier League opponents and strong league performances in recent weeks.

“Under Steve Cooper, Nottingham Forest are rarely putting a foot wrong but the postponement against Bournemouth could halt momentum.

“And for Preston, despite a 3-2 loss to Reading at weekend, Deepdale has proved a fortress, seeing only two league defeats all season. I predict a tough evening for Forest with a stalemate in Lancashire.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 Nottingham Forest