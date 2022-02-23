Peterborough United have experienced a catastrophic return to the second tier so far this season, and the threat of relegation is seriously looming over the club.

Posh’s weekend loss to relegation rivals Derby County in the final minutes has seriously dented their survival hopes as the season enters its final stages. The club sit 23rd in the Championship table, eight points behind Reading in 21st with two games in hand.

The loss proved to be the final nail in the coffin for manager Darren Ferguson, who handed in his resignation after the match. A singular win in 17 league games had seemingly taken its toll on the Scotsman, who leaves the club in a scramble for its next managerial appointment.

There could be a rebuilding process at the Weston Homes Stadium in the summer, with relegation back to League One looking like a certainty. There will definitely be a number of departures, whatever league Posh end up in next season.

Here we take a look at three Peterborough United players who could move on in the summer:

Ryan Broom

An almost forgotten man at Peterborough United, Broom arrived at London Road two summers ago after being scouted for a lengthy period of time.

Throughout the first six months of his Posh career, he found game time increasingly hard to come by and was forced into a number of positions across the midfield.

After an average loan spell at Burton Albion last season, the 25-year-old has experienced a successful campaign with Plymouth Argyle, scoring three goals and registering four assists from wing-back. Rumours were circulating in January regarding a permanent move to Aberdeen, and it seems increasingly likely Broom won’t be a Peterborough United player next season.

Ronnie Edwards

One of Posh’s shining lights in what has proven to be an increasingly dismal season. At just 18-years-old, Edwards has given a number of seriously impressive performances against some of the league’s best attackers.

The defender’s ability to play it out from the back would interest a number of suitors higher up the football pyramid, with a host of top clubs said to be keeping an eye on the Edwards.

It would be a great loss to Posh if Edwards was to leave in the summer, but it’s assumed that the club would make a tremendous amount of profit from the sale.

Christy Pym

Pym proved to be an extremely successful League One signing for the Cambridgeshire side. The Englishman won the Golden Glove award in his first season at Posh and was a vital part of the promotion-winning 20/21 side.

This season has certainly been a challenge for the shot-stopper, with reports of a dressing room bust-up with Ferguson circulating after an early-season loss away to Reading. He was subsequently sent out on loan to League Two side Stevenage, who are under the management of Pym’s former boss Paul Tisdale.

It will be interesting to see whether Posh’s next appointment gives the 26-year-old a second chance come the summer.