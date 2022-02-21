Mark Warburton spent only nine months in charge of Nottingham Forest from March 2017 to December 2017.

Nottingham Forest appointed Warburton as boss following the departure of Phillipe Montanier, coming in after Gary Brazil spent three months in charge as caretaker boss.

Warburton, now in charge of QPR, oversaw 37 games at the City Ground and made seven signings.

But who were Warburton’s first five Nottingham Forest signings? Here, we take a look at who they were and where they are now…

1. Jason Cummings

Scottish striker Cummings was Warburton’s first signing at Nottingham Forest, bringing him to the City Ground after a prolific stint with Hibernian. He played only 17 times for Forest, chipping in with four goals while spending time out on loan with Rangers, Peterborough United and Luton Town.

Cummings left the club to join Shrewsbury Town in September 2019 before returning to Scotland with Dundee. Now, he plays in Australia having made the move to Central Coast Mariners in January.

2. Barrie McKay

Another Scottish recruit – McKay spent time under Warburton’s management at Rangers and moved down to England to reunite with the manager with Nottingham Forest. McKay played 28 times for Forest in his only season with the club, netting five goals and providing seen assists before joining Swansea City.

Now, McKay is back in Scotland. The winger is on the books with Hearts, where he continues to provide creativity from the wings.

3. Daryl Murphy

Murphy spent two years on the books with Nottingham Forest, bringing plenty of Championship pedigree to Warburton’s attacking ranks. He managed 13 goals and three assists in 60 games while with the club, eventually departing to join Bolton Wanderers in 2019.

After returning to hometown club Waterford, 38-year-old Murphy is now without a club after departing the Irish side in January.

4. Tendayi Darikwa

The Zimbabwean full-back was the longest-serving player of the five on this list, only leaving the club in January 2021 to join Wigan Athletic.

Nottingham-born Darikwa 63 times for Nottingham Forest over the course of his four-and-a-half-year spell with the club. The defender is now captain of League One promotion hunters Wigan Athletic, for whom he has played all but one league game this campaign.

5. Andreas Bouchalakis

Greek midfielder Bouchalakis looked as though he was set to be a key player for Warburton’s Nottingham Forest after he netted a brace on his Championship debut.

However, those were the only goals he would score for the club. Bouchalakis went on to play 25 times for the Championship side before returning to Olympiacos the following summer, where he remains to this day.