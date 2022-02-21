Jussi Jaaskelainen’s lengthy stay with Bolton Wanderers will be fondly remembered by supporters for many years to come.

Bolton Wanderers brought the shot-stopper to England in November 1997, signing him from Finnish outfit VPS.

Jaaskelainen spent the vast majority of his long career with the Trotters, spending 15 years on the books with the club before departing in the summer of 2012 on a free transfer to join West Ham United.

After making no appearances in his first season with Bolton Wanderers, Jaaskelainen would go on to become a mainstay in the starting XI, maintaining that role for much of his time with the club.

Over the course of his Bolton Wanderers career, the former Wrexham joint-manager played a massive 495 times for the club.

In the process, he managed to keep 133 clean sheets and conceded 667 goals.

Jaaskelainen kept on playing after his departure from Bolton Wanderers too, spending three years with West Ham before joining Wigan Athletic before rounding out his career with Indian Super League side ATK.

But how well do you think you know Jaaskelainen’s Bolton Wanderers career. Try your luck in our quiz below…