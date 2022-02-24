QPR fans will recall Sandro’s time in a blue and white shirt, but few may be aware of the midfielder’s whereabouts since his departure from the Kyian Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Hoops have put together some iconic Premier League teams since their first entry in its inaugral season. English household names such as Rio Ferdinand and Adel Taarabt have appeared for the London side, and supporters will be hoping this season marks their first return to the top flight since 2015.

Sandro was a well-known figure in the Rs’ last Premier League season, and if not for injury could have played in a pivotal role in their potential survival. The Brazilian made his debut at Loftus Road over seven years ago, having joined a squad that included footballing veterans like Ferdinand and Christopher Samba.

A product of Brazilian side Internacional’s academy, Sandro became a Copa Libertadores winner at just 20-years-old. He was subsequently sold to Tottenham, after an affiliation had been agreed between the two clubs and spent a somewhat successful four years at White Hart Lane.

If not for injuries, it is widely thought that Sandro would have remained at the pinnacle of European football. A series of knee issues, however, seriously hampered his career, and he found returning to Spurs’ starting XI a struggle.

In 2014, he made the move to QPR, linking up with Harry Redknapp, the manager that had first brought him to the Premier League. It was seen as an incredible piece of business for the Hoops, bringing in one of division’s most promising midfielders.

He made just 17 appearances for the Rs due to further injury concerns, unfortunately, scoring one goal in the process against his former employers Tottenham. He failed to make much of an impact as his team were relegated back to the Championship.

In a later interview, he told Goal: “The biggest mistake of my career was leaving Tottenham.

“I had two years left on my contract (at Tottenham). I loved everybody. In this situation, I made a bad decision because I didn’t think about the move. I just said: ‘I want to go. I want to move.’ I didn’t think about it.

“When I moved to QPR, I was feeling a little bit angry. You can’t make a decision when you’re angry with something. You have to let it go, think, and be very calm to make a big decision.”

Six months later, he made his return to the Premier League in a loan move to West Brom, who subsequently finished 14th in the league. He would eventually exit QPR on a permanent basis after returning from this spell in the West Midlands, joining Süper Lig side Antalyaspor.

Over the space of two seasons, he made just 16 appearances across all competitions, and Sandro’s career was seemingly diminshing at a rapid rate. A loan spell to Serie A side Benevento saw his form slightly pick up, however a permanent move to fellow Italian side Genoa followed a similar suit to his recent playing days. The Brazilian’s contract was terminated early, after he had failed to make a singular appearance throughout the 19/20 campaign.

Nowadays, the 32-year-old is without a professional club. A short stint with Goiás back in Brazil supposedly proved unsuccessful, as he was let go over a year ago. If he was to return to the English leagues, he would be bringing a wealth of top flight experience with him, alongside a concerning list of injury issues.