Luton Town youngster Casey Pettit has extended his stay with Isthmian League Premier Division side Lewes, it has been confirmed.

As non-league clubs don’t have to abide by the given transfer windows like EFL teams do, they can sign young talents from Football League clubs to give them a taste of senior football.

It allows young players to pick up first-team game time away from their parent clubs’ youth set-ups, with Luton Town taking the chance to loan out midfielder Casey Pettit to Lewes.

The 19-year-old joined the Isthmian League Premier Division side on an initial month-long deal last month and now, his stay has been extended by another month.

As confirmed on the Hatters’ official website, Pettit will be spending another month with the Rocks.

The extension comes after a strong start to life with Lewes, nailing down a starting spot and scoring his first senior goal against East Thurrock United.

Now, Pettit will be looking to get some more first-team experience under his belt as he furthers his development away from Luton Town.

In the meantime…

While Pettit develops away from Kenilworth Road, Nathan Jones will be looking to maintain the club’s push for an unlikely play-off finish.

As it stands, Luton Town sit in 8th place after winning three of their last four Championship games.

The Hatters have played 31 games like most of the teams around them and sit two points away from the play-off spots, with Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United occupying 6th place as it stands.