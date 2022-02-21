Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has said Sean Clare’s red card “doesn’t sit well” with him after he was ejected from Saturday’s loss to Oxford United.

The Addicks fell to a third consecutive League One defeat at the weekend, losing 4-0 at home to Oxford United.

Matty Taylor netted twice in the first half before Sam Baldock made it three on 54 minutes, with Cameron Brannagan adding a fourth in the closing stages. However, shortly after Baldock’s strike, a clash between Charlton Athletic defender Clare and U’s forward Taylor saw the Addicks man sent off.

The two tangled before Clare was sent off for violent conduct, with Taylor receiving a booking.

Now, Charlton Athletic boss Jackson has moved to deliver his verdict on the scenario.

As quoted by the South London Press, Jackson stated that Clare was unlucky to see red for the incident, insisting that he understands the versatile ace’s frustration in the moment. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s a little unlucky.

“At the start there is a foul on him – Taylor drags him down and then holds him by the foot. He is trying to get his foot away. Taylor reacts to that and that is what the referee has seen.

“You want players to keep their heads in that moment but I get his frustration – he has been fouled and is having his foot grabbed by the lad. He’s reacted to that and he is the one who is sent off.

“He’s not punched him in the face. He’s been sent off for violent conduct and I don’t think there was anything too violent in it. It doesn’t sit well with me that he is going to miss three games for that.

“It is not going to get overturned. I’ve seen the ref’s report and they [any appeals panel] would back their referee.”

In his absence…

Clare has been a mainstay in Johnnie Jackson’s backline for much of his time in charge of Charlton Athletic, so there will have to be a change in personnel in the wake of his suspension.

Centre-backs Akin Famewo, Jason Pearce and Sam Lavelle were all on the bench for the defeat to Oxford United, so it will more than likely be one of those three who come in for Clare.

Or, two of the three could come into the side if Jackson opts to return to a back-three.