Nottingham Forest fans will recall the name Zach Clough from his hefty price tag back in 2017, but some may be unaware of the player’s current whereabouts since his departure from the City Ground.

The attacking midfielder moved to Nottingham Forest in January 2017 for a reported fee of around £3 million. After making a name for himself at his hometown club of Bolton Wanderers, it seemed he was ready to join his new side’s push for improvement.

During his first year at Forest, Clough scored four goals in 31 overall appearances. This included an opener in a 2-2 draw with local rivals Derby County, as the club slumped to a 17th placed finish.

As his career in Nottingham continued, it grew more and more difficult for the midfielder to nail down a regular position, and was subsequently loaned out to his former Bolton side. He again experienced difficulty in attempting to return to form, and faced his first relegation as a player as Wanderers returned to League One football.

A loan to Rochdale the following season was disrupted heavily by injuries, and gaining minutes was becoming a serious problem for the then 22-year-old. Rochdale finished 16th in League One, with Clough having made just nine appearances in the competition.

Upon returning to the City Ground, it seemed the Englishman’s time was finally up. His contract was terminated by mutual consent, just three years after making his first appearance. When reflecting on his time there, Clough discussed how he began to feel unwanted at Forest.

He said: “I feel like when I was a lot younger, I was flying of course – got a big move to Forest, started off really well there.

“But it was kind of like a lot of changes in managers, coming and going, and the ownership changed and I feel like they probably didn’t want me at the club and I still had three years left on my contract.

“So it’s one of those things in football where a lot of players come and go, and if you’re not wanted you’re just not wanted from the get-go really.

“It was nothing to do with football, it was probably more finances.”

The former Bolton man linked up with Wigan Athletic on a short-term deal in January last year. He scored one goal in 13 appearances for the Latics, but again failed to make an impact and was let go at the end of the season.

This season, Clough made the furthest step down of his career so far, joining League Two side Carlisle United on a two-year deal. He began to play some serious minutes throughout the first half of the campaign, but in a strange turn of events, was let go of on a free transfer to A League team Adelaide United (while still under contract with the Cumbrian side).

It seems the attacking midfielder was in need of a serious change, and moving to a different league system may give Clough’s career a much-needed revival. Forest fans will be keeping a watchful eye out on the 26-year-old’s form, especially if he soon moves back to the English leagues.