Sheffield United could be without forward David McGoldrick for the rest of the season, with surgery on a thigh injury a possibility.

The 34-year-old attacker has been in and out of the Sheffield United side this season, with 10 of his 19 Championship outings coming off the substitutes’ bench.

McGoldrick was handed a start as the Blades faced West Brom earlier this month though, but he was forced off with just over 20 minutes left.

Since then, the Irishman has remained sidelined, missing the back-to-back 0-0 draws with Huddersfield Town and Hull City and the 4-0 win over Swansea City at the weekend.

Now, a fresh update has emerged regarding the thigh injury that has kept McGoldrick sidelined.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that surgery is a possibility for the former Ipswich Town and Southampton forward. The injury is set to keep McGoldrick out for the rest of the season, further limiting Heckingbottom’s options at the top of the pitch.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Speaking about surgery for him, he’s booked in for tomorrow and again, once you’re having surgery, he’s not going to be available for the season.

“It’s not going to add too much time on in terms of recovery if we try and treat it conservatively, so for the extra couple of weeks it might take, the decision was taken to reduce the risk of it happening again.”

Heckingbottom’s attacking options

With McGoldrick joining fellow long-term absentee Rhian Brewster on the sidelines, the Blades have limited options at striker.

The winter recall of Daniel Jebbison looks as though it has proven to be a masterstroke. The decision raised some eyebrows at the time given the youngster’s success while on loan with Burton Albion, but he is now one of only three fit strikers at Bramall Lane.

It will likely be Jebbison, club legend Billy Sharp and recent returnee Oli McBurnie vying for a starting spot.