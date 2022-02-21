MK Dons striker Connor Wickham has labelled last weekend’s win over Sunderland as “massive” as they continue their march up the League One table.

Wickham was the hero for MK Dons as they maintain their strong run of form against Sunderland at the weekend.

The scores were level after 76 minutes, with Ross Stewart bringing the scores level just before the hour-mark after Mo Eisa had put MK Dons ahead. However, just three minutes after coming on and with little under 15 minutes left, January signing Wickham put Liam Manning’s side 2-1 up to secure all three points on a big day at the Stadium of Light.

The result means MK Dons are 3rd place in League One, four points ahead of 4th placed Oxford United and, in turn, pushing Sunderland out of the play-off spots and condemning them to a fifth game without a win.

Following the game, goal hero and former Sunderland striker Wickham delivered his verdict.

As quoted by MK Dons’ official website, the striker labelled the win as “massive”, saying:

“I’m buzzing to come on and score, but ultimately it’s what we come away from the stadium with and three points is the most important thing.

“It means we’re still on track for a good end of the season so it’s a massive three points for us – we’re buzzing.”

Time to kick on

The result will fill both MK Dons and Wickham full of confidence.

Manning’s men stand in good stead heading into the final 13 games of the League One season as they bid to make a long-awaited return to Championship football.

As for Wickham, the goal comes after a difficult season. The former England U21 international endured a difficult time with Preston North End earlier this campaign and has struggled with injuries over the course of his career, so it will be hoped that his winning goal against one of his former clubs marks the beginning of some exciting times for the striker.