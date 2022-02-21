Sheffield United’s right-sided ace Jayden Bogle will be out injured for the next six months, it has been confirmed.

The former Derby County star has been in impressive form for Sheffield United in recent months, though a knee injury has kept him out of the last two games against Hull City and Swansea City.

Last week, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said that the club would try to manage Bogle’s knee injury until the end of the season.

However, a damning blow has now emerged.

As confirmed on the club’s official Twitter page, Bogle will be undergoing surgery on the injury this week and is set for a six-month spell on the sidelines.

Paul Heckingbottom has this afternoon confirmed Jayden Bogle will be out for around six months following surgery this week. We’re all behind you, Jayden! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wey7uH2m3N — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 21, 2022

The news will come as a hefty blow to Heckingbottom and co given how impressive Bogle has been in recent months. He has flourished in a right wing-back role under Heckingbottom’s management, chipping in with two goals and one assist under the Yorkshireman’s management.

Who will feature in his absence?

With Bogle set for an extended spell out through injury, fellow in-form defender George Baldock will be determined to make the right wing-back spot his own over the final months of the season.

Baldock has seen limited action for the majority of this season but has thoroughly impressed since coming back into the side in recent weeks, starring on the left-hand side and in his natural role on the right.

The 28-year-old rounded off a brilliant display against Swansea City with a thumping strike, helping Sheffield United secure a 4-0 win as they march up the Championship table.