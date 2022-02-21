Bradford City boss Mark Trueman says he should have Matty Foulds back tomorrow night.

Bradford City are back in action against at home to fellow Yorkshire club Harrogate Town.

Foulds, 24, was withdrawn late from the squad against Oldham Athletic over the weekend but is ‘feeling better’ now.

The defender is in contention to return which is a boost for the Bantams.

‘Hopefully’…

Trueman has said, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“Matty is feeling better and hopefully he will be available for selection on Tuesday.

“He’s a good player. He shows that quality he’s got on the ball and he’s been aggressive in his one v one duels. If we can get Matty available to play a part in the game or start, then that’s only going to help us.”

Bradford spell to date

Bradford signed Foulds in January 2021 and he has since made 20 appearances for them in all competitions, 17 of which have come this season.

He is out of contract at Valley Parade this summer and they have a decision to make on his future.

Prior to joining the League Two club early last year, the defender had actually had a spell in the academy of the Bantams as a youngster before going on to have spells at Bury, Everton and Como in Italy.

Current situation

Bradford are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Derek Adams and lost 2-0 away at Oldham last time out.

As per a report by the Telegraph and Argus, former Premier League striker Robbie Fowler is interested in the job and Steve Evans was spotted at their last match following his departure from League One outfit Gillingham.

Their chances of making the play-offs are fading away unless they can hit some form between now and the end of the season.

Harrogate make the trip to face them tomorrow on the back of three games without defeat but beat the Bantams 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Simon Weaver’s side are currently two points behind Bradford in the table and would go above them if they won tomorrow night.