Birmingham City trialist Andre Wisdom is expected to feature for the Blues’ U23 side this evening as he continues his bid to earn a deal with the club.

Amid Birmingham City’s shortage of centre-back options, former Liverpool and Derby County defender Wisdom has been training with the club.

The 28-year-old has been without a club since his departure from the Rams last summer, and although his fitness levels aren’t where they need to be just yet, Wisdom’s technical ability has impressed Blues boss Lee Bowyer.

Now, an update has emerged on the defender’s situation with Birmingham City.

As reported by Birmingham Live, Wisdom is set to feature for the club’s U23 side in a Premier League 2 game on Monday evening. It will be the defender’s first game since last season as he takes the next step in his bid to earn a contract at St. Andrew’s.

Championship pedigree

There won’t be many free agents still out there with more experience of Championship and Premier League football than Wisdom.

Not only has the defender played nearly 50 Premier League games, but he has also featured 131 times in the Championship. Over the years, Wisdom has spent time on the books with Liverpool, Derby County, West Brom (loan), Norwich City (loan) and RB Salzburg (loan), operating either as a centre-back or on the right-hand side as a right-back.

Wisdom would be a solid free agent addition for Birmingham City, but they will be determined to make sure he’s ready for a return to action to avoid any further injury blows.