Swansea City have had some impressive managers over the years, with the club having always wanted to play a certain way.

From the likes of Roberto Martinez and Brendan Rodgers, to Graham Potter and now Russell Martin, Swansea City is a club that appreciates attractive football.

Today the club sits in 17th place of the Championship table during what is very much a transitional season. Martin arrived in the summer and he’s since implemented a whole new playing style upon the club, though the signs of inconsistency have definitely been there.

But how do Martin’s Swansea City stats so far compare to those of his predecessors?

Swansea City like many other EFL clubs have had a lot of managers over the past 10 years. Martinez left the club in 2009 and since, all of Paulo Sousa, Rodgers, Michael Laudrup, Garry Monk, Francesco Guidolin, Bob Bradley, Paul Clement, Carlos Carvalhal, Potter, Steve Cooper and now Martin have held the managers job at the club.

Of those managers, Cooper oversaw the most games in charge (105) and he also left with the best win percentage (44.76%), though many will say that Cooper’s style of play was one of the worst.

Come the end of his tenure, many Swans fans had grown tiresome of his negative brand of football and it was definitely time for a change.

Other names have never really held on to the job for that long. Since Martinez’s tenure, only Cooper has overseen 100 games in charge of the club, with the likes of Sousa, Guidolin, Clement and Carvalhal all overseeing less than 50 games in the dugout.

And interestingly, they all enjoyed a relatively similar level of success.

Laudrup (34.52%), Monk (36.36%), Guidolin (36%), Clement (32.43%) and Carvalhal (33.33%) all left with similar win percentages, with Carvalhal eventually being the manager who oversaw Swansea’s relegation back into the Championship.

As it stands, Martin has a win percentage of 34.29%. It’s slightly lower than his win percentage at MK Dons (37.50%) but it’s clear that Martin is at Swansea City for the long run.

The club seemingly showed a lot of faith in Cooper, and Potter would no doubt have been around for much longer should he not have left for Brighton in 2019.

Fans have every right to believe that Martin will deliver Premier League football back to the club eventually, and although his stats are uninspiring so far, he’s certainly laying the groundwork for a more positive future.