Middlesbrough currently have five strikers at their disposal, with Andraz Sporar, Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun, Duncan Watmore, and Josh Coburn all competing for a starting berth.

Middlesbrough will be significantly weaker in the summer however, with three of those five returning to their parent clubs when their loan deals expire.

Sporar signed from Sporting Lisbon at the start of the campaign, with Connolly and Balogun arriving in January from Premier League clubs Brighton and Arsenal respectively.

This would leave just Watmore and Coburn in contention, with the current crop of strikers out on loan not expected to feature in the first-team going forwards.

Chuba Akpom and Uche Ikpeazu are at PAOK and Cardiff on loan, whilst youngster Rumarn Burrell is currently plying his trade in the Scottish Championship with Kilmarnock.

The latter will either join back up with the U23s or seek another temporary departure, whilst Akpom and Ikpeazu could be shown the exit door on a permanent basis.

Reportedly, there is a clause in Sporar’s contract which would see him sign permanently if Boro get promoted or he scores 15 goals this season. With 15 games left to play, he would need to score eight in order to reach that target. Having found the net just seven times in his previous 26 appearances, it does seem unlikely.

Connolly and Balogun won’t immediately go back into the first-team plans at Brighton and Arsenal and could be allowed to re-join Middlesbrough either on loan or permanently in the summer if their parent clubs permit it, and if Middlesbrough even want to.

This leaves Middlesbrough in a predicament.

Of course all depends on what division they are playing their football in next season, as they are aiming for a place in the top six. But it looks as though they will need to replace a hatful of names in order to compete in any league next time around.