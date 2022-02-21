Nottingham Forest have recently held contract talks with Brennan Johnson.

Johnson, 20, sees his Nottingham Forest contract expire in 2023. He’s been in fine form for the Reds this season and has attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs, with Brentford having made moves to sign the Welshman last month.

Now though, Johnson’s father has revealed on the Garibaldi Red Podcast (via Nottinghamshire Live) that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis held contract talks with himself and Brennan in London last week.

He said:

“I spoke to the owner last week and had a very good chat with him down in London. He was fantastic. He came across really well.

“He told me how he sees the club and its future. We said great, we’ll carry on talks. There’s 15 games to go so let’s sit down and try to get something sorted by the end of the season, but it’s so busy it will probably be by email or something.”

Johnson’s nine Championship goals and six assists this season makes him one of the most exciting and talented youngsters in the EFL, with the earlier arrival of Steve Cooper seemingly getting the best out of the attacker.

What now?

The club will obviously be keen to get Johnson tied down to a new deal before the summer transfer window. There’s a lot of clubs looking at Johnson and they’ll be able to offer attractive deals to the player, and should he only have a year left on his contract then they might not be willing to offer anything close to Forest’s supposed £20million valuation.

But should Johnson be on a long-term deal then it would no doubt take many more millions for someone to sign him.

It’d give Forest some security over the youngster’s future, and Johnson some security over his own future too – he’s a talented player but he needs to remain at a level where he’s playing regular football.

Up next for Nottingham Forest is a trip to Preston North End on Tuesday.