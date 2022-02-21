Blackburn Rovers forward Tyrhys Dolan has been urged to add more goals and assists to his game as he bids to break into Tony Mowbray’s starting XI.

On the whole, the 20-year-old has been a big hit since joining Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2020.

Dolan was let go by Championship rivals Preston North End, a decision that has proven to be a poor one since. The forward has scored seven goals and laid on six assists in 65 games for Mowbray’s men, nailing down a place in the first team at Ewood Park.

However, in recent months, Dolan’s game time has been more sparse.

The forward endured a spell out earlier this year and last made a Championship start for Rovers in the 4-0 win over Peterborough United in October.

Now, after two substitute appearances, Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray has told Dolan exactly what he needs to do if he wants to nail down a starting spot.

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray stated that the youngster needs to add goals and assists to his game and must create more to become a regular starter. Here’s what he had to say:

“He lifts every training session with his enthusiasm and his talent and his sharpness.

“All players who get on the pitch have to produce.

“For Tyrhys it’s not just about running around, he has to create goals, score goals, he has to make chances and get assists because he plays at the top end of the pitch.

“We’re looking forward to giving him an extended run in the side.”

Competing for a starting spot

Blackburn Rovers have some strong options in attack, so Dolan will have to be at his best when given the chance to stake a claim for a starting spot.

His attacking versatility means he can come into the side anywhere across the front three or in attacking midfield.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher are the main options at striker, while Reda Khadra, Ryan Hedges and Ryan Giles mainly feature on the wing or in behind. Bradley Dack is nearing a return to first-team action too, providing Mowbray with another strong option in attack.