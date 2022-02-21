As per South London Press’ Richard Cawley, Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has confirmed the Addicks’ summer transfer needs and priorities.

Charlton Athletic’s fortunes and form have suffered of late – Saturday’s 4-0 loss at home to Oxford was their third in a row.

Coming on the back of a succession of wins, these losses see the London side sitting 16th in the league table. They are just nine points clear of the relegation places.

Jackson sets Addicks summer transfer priorities

Injuries are part of the thinking behind Johnnie Jackson’s thinking as the Charlton look towards the summer transfer market.

The Addicks boss sees the club’s weakness as a combination of a lack of height and a subsequent lack of aerial dominance in both boxes.

As per Cawley’s article, he bemoans the lack of height he’s been able to field this season due to player injuries.

On this, he adds that an inability to field the likes of Ryan Inniss, Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington means they’ve been caught short at times.

Admitting that they are ‘not a big side’, Jackson adds that ‘we need to think about that when we plan as well for next season’.

Thoughts?

Charlton have 14 games left in their 2021/22 League One campaign. They are 16 points off the play-off places. Whilst not mathematically out of reach, it would take a lot of luck for them to make the top-six.

It is good that Johnnie Jackson has taken the step to analyse the Addicks’ current shortcomings and is formulating what’s needed to address this.

Set plays are a big part of the modern game. Having height at both ends of the pitch goes some way to helping teams profit more from these situations.

This area seems to be the way that Jackson is thinking as he looks to make Charlton more dominant at both ends of the pitch.