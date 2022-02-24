Fulham appointed Marco Silva as manager at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, and have since found themselves in an incredibly strong position.

The Cottagers current sit top of the Championship, nine points clear of Bournemouth in 2nd. Before the weekend loss to play-off chasing Huddersfield Town, supporters had seen their team go on a seven game unbeaten run, which included a 7-0 and two 6-2 victories.

Fulham needed a new manager who could send them back up at the first time of asking following their relegation from the Premier League last season. The club is, at present, well on course to achieve that.

So how does the former Everton boss’ stats compare to that of his predecessors?

Silva became Fulham’s tenth manager in as many years when he was appointed last summer. The 44-year-old took over from club legend Scott Parker, who achieved promotion via the play-offs in his first full season of management.

He currently boasts a win percentage of 60% since arriving at Craven Cottage – only Kevin Keegan has bettered that record during his year stint from 1998-99 in west London (62.3%).

Slaviša Jokanović left Fulham with a 32.91% win percentage, Parker with 35.2%, and Claudio Ranieri with 17.65%.

Silva’s winning record is already far superior to those who came before him, although he is yet to manage this Cottagers’ side at Premier League level.

In terms of his squad’s attacking threat, it seems they will smash the second tier’s goals scored record. Fulham have hit the back of the net 81 times this season, with sharpshooter Aleksandar Mitrović having already beaten Ivan Toney’s individual record of 31 goals.

Under Parker, the west London side only managed 64 league goals all season as they finished in 4th, further exemplifying the forward talent of Silva’s current squad.

Fulham have failed to win the Championship throughout their existence, the closest attempt coming in the 2017/18 season with a third placed finish. It looks as if this campaign is their best chance of lifting the trophy, and it would take an extremely poor run of form to not achieve automatic promotion at least.