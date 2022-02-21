Millwall boss Gary Rowett has confirmed that midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld is facing a four-week spell on the sidelines through injury.

Kieftenbeld has been brought back into the starting XI in recent weeks amid Millwall’s injury struggles in the middle of the park.

The Dutchman has put in some impressive displays, playing all 90 minutes in the last five Championship games as the Lions have picked up nine points from a possible 15, defeating West Brom, Cardiff City and QPR.

However, while their form has been impressive, Millwall have been lacking luck when it comes to injuries, and they’ve been dealt a fresh blow.

Speaking with BBC London (quotes via the South London Press), Millwall boss Rowett has confirmed that Kieftenbeld is set for a month on the sidelines through injury. Here’s what he had to say:

“We have injuries.

“Maikel Kieftenbeld is out for four weeks, add him to the list.”

Who will come into the side?

George Saville made another appearance off the bench in Millwall’s win over QPR at the weekend, so his return to action is well-timed amid Kieftenbeld’s blow.

George Evans will be another option in the middle of the park, with one of the two likely to feature alongside young talent Billy Mitchell.

Whoever is deployed in midfield, Rowett will be hoping his side can put in another strong performance to make it three wins in a row as Millwall look at a late charge for the play-off spots. As it stands, the club sit in 14th place but are only seven points away from 6th placed Sheffield United, so a top-six finish isn’t off the cards just yet.