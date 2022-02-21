Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has voiced his praise for midfielder Jordan James, stating other clubs will be “looking” at the talented youngster.

Amid Birmingham City’s midfield injury woes this season, 17-year-old midfielder James has come into the first-team fold over the past few months.

The youngster made his Blues debut off the bench on a 3-0 win over Bristol City back in November and since then, he remained an unused substitute on only three occasions.

James made his ninth Championship start for Bowyer’s side against Stoke City at the weekend, firing home his first senior goal as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw.

After the game, the Hereford-born starlet was given high praise by Bowyer.

As quoted by Birmingham World, the Birmingham City boss stated that other clubs will be “looking” at the Blues’ latest midfield prodigy, labelling him as a “tremendous asset” to the club. Here’s what he had to say:

“Jordan James is a 17-year-old kid who’s learning the game.

“For me, the finish and the area where he’s scored and the composure he has to pass the ball into the corner of the net, these are the things we work on. It’s pleasing for me because he’s listening and improving.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing and showing the hunger and the desire to improve, then his future is as bright as he wants it to be.

“He’s a tremendous asset. He’s a good player and, if he wasn’t, trust me, he wouldn’t be playing. People are going to be looking at him for sure.”

Fighting for a starting spot

James’ performances have shown that he is capable of playing at Championship level despite his youth, and he will be determined to maintain a place in Lee Bowyer’s starting XI in the coming weeks and months.

His start in the draw against Stoke City was his first since the 2-2 draw with Peterborough United almost a month ago now.

An energetic midfielder who is comfortable on the ball and boasts a strong range of passing, James has the attributes to develop into an important player for Bowyer’s side, so it will be hoped he can continue to grow and improve under the former Charlton Athletic boss’ management.