Barnsley midfielder Amine Bassi will be back in the squad for tomorrow, reports Doug O’Kane.

Barnsley are in action away at 20th place Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Bassi, 24, missed the match over the weekend at Coventry City due to injury.

However, he is due to return to the 18-man squad for the trip to East Yorkshire, with Barnsley Chronicle reporter O’Kane tweeting:

Pre-Hull presser. Good news for #barnsleyfc. Amine Bassi will be back in the squad after injury. Poya Asbaghi says it will be difficult for some players to do 90 minutes again, such as Callum Brittain. Kitching could be back for Sat v Boro, Iseka won't be, — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) February 21, 2022

Boost for Barnsley

Barnsley swooped to sign the attacking midfielder from French side Metz in the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The former Morocco youth international has since made a handful of appearances for Poya Asbaghi’s side and has injected some more quality into their ranks.

Big game

Hull are not out of the relegation fight just yet and could easily be dragged into some trouble if they lose to Barnsley and Peterborough United this week.

Shota Arveladze’s have won just once in six league games but have picked up two useful draws away at promotion chasing Sheffield United and QPR in their past two matches.

Battle for survival

The Tykes’ survival hopes were dealt a big blow by losing late to Coventry over the weekend but they have an opportunity to bounce back against the Tigers.

Time will tell whether Bassi will be given the green light to start from the off or whether he will be on the bench. Asbaghi opted to start Romal Palmer in the middle of the park last time out and has some thinking to do.