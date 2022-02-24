Peterborough United are well-known for giving youngsters a chance in the first-team, but how are their Under-23s side performing this season?

Posh’s reserve side are currently under the management of former player Simon Davies, who was promoted from the Under-18s setup earlier this season in a staff reshuffle.

Until recently, they were led by another former player in Matthew Etherington, the now-first team Assistant Manager (following Mark Robson’s switch to West Ham United).

They compete in the Professional Development League (Group A) at present, as well as the Premier League Cup too.

Professional Development League – Group A

After 16 games, Peterborough U23s sit 4th in the league table and seven points behind Hull City U23s in 3rd place.

The beginning of the season saw Posh compete near the top of the table, but since the reshuffling of managers, their form has taken a slight dip.

Davies’ side drew their last game 3-3 with Coventry City, who sit comfortably at the top of the table.

Premier League Cup

Posh’s Under-23s were also named in Group D of the Premier League Cup, where they sit 3rd in a mini league with Sheffield United, Everton and Burnley.

Their next game comes against the Clarets’ U23 side, and a win would mean qualification to the next round for Posh, who are just two points behind Everton in second.

Who are the top scorers for Peterborough Under-23s this season?

Forward Joe Taylor has four goals in the Professional Development League this season, and a further one in the Premier League Cup too. The 19-year-old signed from Kings Lynn Town towards the end of 2021, and has continued his development with the reserve side.

Former West Ham United man Kai Corbett has four goals in all competitions, and now-first team regular Kwame Poku has three.

Peterborough United currently find themselves in a damning position in the Championship, and throughout the season it has often been the youngsters outperforming the senior players in the first team. Following Darren Ferguson’s resignation, the club will be looking to appoint someone who is willing to utilise the U23s setup.