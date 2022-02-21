Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone’s absence from the squad over the weekend was a selection decision, reports David Burns.

Hull City drew 1-1 away at QPR with January recruit Marcus Forss scoring for Shota Arveladze’s side.

Huddlestone, 35, was left out of the 18-man squad again having also missed recent matches against Fulham and Sheffield United.

The former Premier League man is facing a tough ask to getting in ahead of George Honeyman, Greg Docherty, Alfie Jones, Richard Smallwood and Regan Slater at this moment in time, with BBC Humberside reporter Burns tweeting:

Eaves out today for @HullCity with injury, not sure yet if he or any of the other injured players will be ready for Tuesday. Tom Huddlestone is fit but not selected. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) February 19, 2022

Hull season so far

Hull decided to re-sign Huddlestone on a free transfer last August after he impressed on trial.

The veteran has since injected some useful experience into their ranks this season and has made eight appearances in all competitions.

He is a fans’ favourite at the MKM Stadium having previously played for the Tigers from 2013 to 2017, when he helped them get to the FA Cup final and gain promotion to the Premier League under former boss Steve Bruce.

What next?

Huddlestone is fit and ready for selection if Arveladze wants to involve him over the next few weeks. His influence on the younger players in the dressing room will be invaluable and Hull have a big decision to make this summer as to whether they will extend his contract for the next campaign.

The Tigers have a couple of big games coming up now against Barnsley and Peterborough United and will be desperate not to be dragged into a relegation dogfight.