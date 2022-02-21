Swindon Town should have Dion Conroy back tomorrow night, as detailed in a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

Swindon Town are back in action against Walsall at home.

Conroy, 26, has been out of action since going off with an achilles problem against Crawley Town on 1st February.

He has since missed matches since against Exeter City, Tranmere Rovers, Scunthorpe United and Carlisle United.

‘Should be fine’…

The Robins’ boss, Ben Garner, has said: “Dion trained fully on Sunday, so we’ll see how he is today but I don’t see that being a problem – he should be fine.”

Midfield pair Ben Gladwin and Jack Payne are expected to be missing again.

Regular this season

Conroy has been a key player for Swindon so far this season under Garner and has made 27 appearances in all competitions, 23 of which have come in the league.

He has been on the books at the County Ground since 2017 having previously had spells on the books at London duo Fulham and Chelsea.

The centre-back has since made Wiltshire his home and has played 114 times for the Robins altogether to date.

Swindon in good spirits

Swindon have won their past two games on the spin against struggling duo Scunthorpe and Carlisle and have risen back into the play-offs.

They are currently in 7th position and are above Newport County on goal difference.

Walsall will be a tough game for Garner’s men as they have a new boss in Michael Flynn and have won their last two matches against top two Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers against the odds.

Conroy is poised to be back for the hosts though which is a big boost.