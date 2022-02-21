Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said the club will “assess” the assistant manager’s position over the coming weeks to see if they need to bring in a replacement after Luke Williams’ departure.

Williams had worked alongside Martin from the start of his managerial career.

He switched from a role as Bristol City’s U23 boss to become MK Dons’ assistant manager in November 2019, leaving upon Martin’s departure to take over at Swansea City. Williams held the same role in South Wales too, but it was confirmed last week that the 40-year-old had left his role as assistant manager, with the club’s official statement citing “personal reasons”.

Now, Swansea City boss Martin has shed light on the former Swindon Town boss’ departure.

As quoted by Wales Online, Martin stated that Williams has been away from his young family a lot in recent years, stating that the decision he came to was the best for him. He went on to address what’s next for the vacant assistant manager’s post, saying that the club will “assess” the situation over the next few weeks.

He said:

“Obviously I’m disappointed to lose him but we have some brilliant backroom staff that I think can fill the gaps.

“If we assess things over the next few weeks and feel a gap still needs filling then we will go and do that with a person we feel is right.

“I don’t want to delve too deep into his personal reasons, but that’s football and life. We move on.”

The coming weeks…

While the club assesses whether or not they will be bringing in a new assistant manager, Swansea City will be looking to find some consistency in a bid to rise up the Championship.

The first thing on the club’s agenda will be bouncing back from last weekend’s heavy defeat against Sheffield United.

The Swans have the chance to do so against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night, where a win or draw would be a strong result given the Cherries’ recent form. Scott Parker’s side have strengthened their grip on an automatic promotion place after three consecutive Championship wins in recent weeks, so a tough test awaits Martin’s Swansea City.